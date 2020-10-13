Attendees of Cedar Hills Baptist Church encouraged to seek COVID-19 testing

Local News

by: Gretchen Teske

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — Those who attended a service at Cedar Hills Baptist Church in Dunlap on Sunday, Oct. 4 may have been exposed to COVID-19, according to the Peoria County Health Department.

Those who attended are asked to monitor themselves for symptoms through Oct. 18. Those in attendance are encouraged to be tested locally, especially if symptoms are developed.

More in formation on symptoms and testing sites can be found here.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

National Unemployment Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News