Attendees of Cedar Hills Baptist Church encouraged to seek COVID-19 testing

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — Those who attended a service at Cedar Hills Baptist Church in Dunlap on Sunday, Oct. 4 may have been exposed to COVID-19, according to the Peoria County Health Department.

Those who attended are asked to monitor themselves for symptoms through Oct. 18. Those in attendance are encouraged to be tested locally, especially if symptoms are developed.

More in formation on symptoms and testing sites can be found here.

