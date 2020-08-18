Attorney representing Illinois State Police Trooper says his actions were appropriate

EDWARDS, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State Police are conducting an internal investigation after video surfaces showing a State Trooper yelling at two men reportedly in a car with the trooper’s daughter.

Trooper Scott Quiram’s attorney, Kevin Sullivan, tells WMBD the video showed the trooper approaching the car because he was concerned for his 14-year-old daughter’s safety.

“He assessed the situation, he approached the vehicle, he talked to two gentlemen. The other gentlemen at least 18, perhaps one was older than that in the vehicle,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan said it was around 2:00 a.m. when the officer saw his daughter walking down the street with two men.

The video sent to WMBD showed the trooper approached the car with a pistol in his right hand, but he put it back in his holster.

“He had unholstered his weapon. but at no time did he point it, did he threaten it, did he brandish it, did he threaten anybody with it,” Sullivan said.

“But it was thrown for officer safety until he could determine the situation was not as volatile as it could’ve been. At that point he simply talked to the young men, told them to leave, they did, and one of them videotaped the situation from inside the vehicle. That tape then I believe was put on social media and that’s where some of the attention has been brought.”

Quiram can be heard yelling at his daughter, telling her to get out of the car.

“He told his daughter, in very terse words, to get out of the car, to get in the house,” Sullivan said.

“He was concerned about what the motives were of these young men. He initially asked them to get out of the vehicle, they indicated they didn’t want any problem. He said to them ‘don’t come back to my neighborhood.’ He was irate. But he was concerned about the perils his daughter was facing at that moment. He initially, because of the hour of the day and because he was in an unlit area on his street.”

Quiram then told the men to never come back to his neighborhood in rural Edwards. Sullivan said while his client was irate, he believes the ages of all involved, the time of day, and the location justified his actions.

“Put yourself in the situation of a father of a 14-year-old, whether he’s a police officer or he’s not,” Sullivan said.

“You’re gonna take whatever action is appropriate to make sure your 14-year-old daughter is okay. She may not be very happy with you because maybe she was embarrassed in front of her friends, however, if this was at 2 o’clock in the afternoon, that’s a different story.”

Sullivan said this wasn’t the only tense incident the trooper and his daughter were involved with.

“He was concerned about the perils his daughter was facing at that moment,” Sullivan said.

“He initially, because of the hour of the day and because he was in an unlit area on his street, he had unholstered his weapon. But at no time did he point it, did he threaten it, did he brandish it, did he threaten anybody with it.”

Latasha Johnson shared a post that caught the attention of dozens of people. Johnson declined to speak to WMBD regarding the video, but in her post wrote, “My son thought this officer was going to kill him and his friend last night.”

In the post, Johnson notes her son was the driver in the video and gave a friend a ride. The friend is reportedly the daughter of an Illinois State Police officer, allegedly the officer in the video.

In the video, the officer can be heard threatening people inside the car. At one point, the trooper says, “Get out of the car or I’m [going to] have you all arrested.”

The driver responds, ” I don’t want [any] problems.”

An Illinois State Police spokesperson sent WMBD a statement.

The Illinois State Police is aware of the incident depicted in the video. The ISP oath requires officers to maintain unimpeachable integrity, to be just, fair, and impartial and to protect the rights, property and lives of our citizens. The ISP Division of Internal Investigation has begun an investigation. The trooper in question has been removed from patrol duties and placed on administrative duty pending further investigation. We will always strive to earn a good reputation and maintain mutual respect with the community. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Illinois State Police spokesperson, Beth Hundsdorfer

Another mom, Tiffinanie Collins of Peoria said this was not an isolated incident. She said early Saturday morning her son Anthony, who she said is also friends with the officer’s daughter, had a run-in with the trooper seen in the video.

That incident was not captured on video. Anthony said after seeing people get shot by police officers for grabbing their phones, he was too scared to grab his and record.

“I thought I was going to die when he pulled the gun out,” Anthony said.

Anthony’s mom said she was in Las Vegas when this transpired. She had it was even more frightening knowing she couldn’t have gotten to him quickly.

Tiffinanie said the officer needs to be fired.

“I want him to get off the force, if it didn’t happen to my son ain’t no telling what can happen to anyone else while he’s out there working,” she said.

Illinois State Police did not confirm the alleged incident.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected