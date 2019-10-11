Attorney requests gag order for mother of child charged with murder

EUREKA, Ill. — The mother of the child charged with murder and arson for the Goodfield mobile home fire that killed five is now under a gag order.

According to a source who chose to remain anonymous, Katrina Alwood was ordered to appear in court Friday afternoon at the Woodford County Courthouse. An attorney requested the gag order a few days after Alwood spoke exclusively with CBS News when her 9-year-old son Kyle was charged with five counts of first-degree murder, two counts of arson and one count of aggravated arson earlier this week.

It is currently unclear who ordered the gag order.

Kyle was accused of intentionally starting the mobile home fire that occurred in April after the Woodford County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, and more area departments deemed the incident a homicide.

The fire took the lives of five people; Woodford County Coroner Tim Ruestman previously said the victims, all members of the family, died from carbon monoxide intoxication. Ruestman said 69-year-old Kathryn Murray, 34-year-old Jason Wall, 2-year-old Damien Wall, 2-year-old Rose Alwood and 1-year-old Ariel Wall died in the blaze.

Kyle is set to appear in court Oct. 21, and the source said Alwood has now been subpoenaed to appear on that day as well, but also said the details on that are vague at this point.

