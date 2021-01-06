Attorney says employers can require COVID-19 vaccines, but there are exemptions

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Some companies may require employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine when it’s widely available.

Attorney Shaun Cusack said employers can require you to get the vaccine, but there are some exceptions.

Through the Americans with Disabilities Act, people who have underlying health conditions or are pregnant can be exempt.

He also said some people may have religious beliefs that do not include vaccination. It’s protected through article seven of the Civil Rights Act.

Cusack said while there is gray area, you will need a strong and valid reason to refuse a required vaccination.

“It would have to be, ‘my religion doesn’t allow this vaccine’, it can’t just be ‘hey I’m a Democrat’ or ‘I’m a republican and I don’t want to get the vaccine.’ That’s not good enough, that’s not going to cut it,” said Cusack.

Cusack adds some employers may not require the COVID-19 vaccine but may encourage it. He said it could be a liability issue for the company if you get the vaccine at work and experience side-effects.