FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Lukas Goforth, a freshman baseball player at Spoon River College, died in an ATV crash Sunday, Fulton County Coroner Steve Hines confirmed Monday.

While Goforth was in the passenger seat, the driver of the ATV was on E. Cypress Road in rural Canton. According to Hines, the driver did not navigate a turn and the ATV flipped.

Goforth was pinned under the ATV and died at the scene.

Hines said no speeding or alcohol was involved.