Augustana visits Twin Cities to recruit new students

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – For highschoolers, visiting a college or university during these times can be tough, as many have had to limit on-campus visits to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines. Noticing how that can lead to admission lows, Rock Island’s Augustana College is visiting them.

College representatives are traveling to almost every city within a two-hour radius hoping to catch those who are interested in attending the school. On their 11th visit, representatives stopped in Bloomington for a pop-up event in McGraw Park.

Prospective students had the opportunity to speak with someone from admissions, someone in the sports department and a current student.

“We’re showing them that we care about who they are, and where they are,” said Eric Rowel, Assistant Admissions Counselor. “We care about the situation that we are all in, and we are willing to do what we can to show them that we are a great institution. They should at least consider us when it comes down to their college choice.”

If you happened to miss out on Tuesday’s event, Rowel is urging you to visit the school’s website, and find ways to contact an admissions counselor.

