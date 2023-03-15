LAS VEGAS (WMBD) — An Australian man was named the best Caterpillar(CAT) construction machine operator on the planet Tuesday.

According to a CAT press release, Patrick Doheny was named world champion after winning the final round of the Caterpillar Global Operator Challenge in the Cat Operator Stadium in Las Vegas.

More than 5,500 machine operators participated in the worldwide challenge since the spring of 2022. Contestants from nearly three dozen countries participated.

Doheny was one of nine finalists who participated in the final round.

The final scores were based on the operator’s skills, efficiency, and competence in executing a variety of tasks, with penalties imposed for errors.

CAT created this competition to celebrate machine operators and drive awareness for their trade.