MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) – McLean County Sheriff deputies are searching for a Downs man who they say has been missing since Saturday.

They are asking for anyone in the community to come forward with information on the whereabouts of 31-year-old Tyler Graf. They say the Hudson Dive Team and other search and rescue teams have looked through multiple bodies of water. So far, they have not found any new evidence.

If you know anything, you should contact Lieutenant Jeff Kretlow at 309-888-5034.