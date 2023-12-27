PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An autopsy will be done later Wednesday to find the cause of death of a middle-aged man found in the backyard of a Central Peoria home.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said there were no outward signs of foul play and there was no evidence of trauma. However, he said, an autopsy will tell more later. The man did not have any identification on him, the coroner said.

Peoria police were called to the 500 block of West Gift Avenue shortly before 10:30 a.m. on a report of a person in the yard. The coroner’s office was called out a short time later.

