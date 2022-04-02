PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Avanti’s announced Saturday that it will be closing the doors of its restaurant, located at 1301 W. Main Street.

According to a press release, the location will close at the end of business on April 9.

All the employees of the Main Street location were offered jobs at other Avanti restaurants in the tri-county area.

Avanti’s Owner and CEO Stefan Zeller stated that there were several factors that contributed to the closure.

“Closing a store location is never an easy decision, however, the pandemic has changed the dining habits of consumers. Due to the traffic congestion at the intersection of Main and University, and other demographic and population shifts in the West Bluff area, our location on Main Street is no longer a viable alternative to service our guests. We offer four other convenient locations in the area. Our Rockwood Avenue store is located only four miles from the Main Street restaurant and offers full dining room service as well as pick-up and delivery options. We invite our long-term loyal Main Street customers to visit us at another one of our area locations. To accommodate the closure of the Main Street store, our restaurants at 4711 North Rockwood and 8517 Knoxville Avenue will return to being open 7 days a week beginning with the week of April 10th.” Avanti’s Owner and CEO Stefan Zeller

The restaurant on main was located across the street from the location of the original Avanti’s that began serving the area in 1966. The Avanti’s on Main has been at its current location since 1989.

More information is available on Avanti’s website.