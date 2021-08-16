Avanti’s in Bloomington-Normal updated its dining room and hours Monday. Here’s what has changed

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A couple of changes are coming to Avanti’s Italian Restaurant in Bloomington-Normal.
Starting Monday, Aug. 16, both the Bloomington and Normal Avanti’s dining rooms will be closed indefinitely. At this time, carry out, curbside pickup, delivery, banquet, and catering will still be available.
That is not the only major change coming to the restaurants. On Sunday, Aug. 22, Bloomington Normal Avanti’s will be closed on Sundays until further notice.
Restaurant officials said the changes are a result of staffing shortages, and they understand the inconvenience these changes will cause for customers.