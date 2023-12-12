PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Civic Center announced Tuesday that it will soon have some expanded concession offerings.

According to a Peoria Civic Center news release, an Avanti’s Ristorante stand will be coming to Carver Arena, to offer those who attended events some local favorites.

Some of the items that will be on the menu include Avanti’s famous Gondolas, pizza bread sandwiches and toasted ham & cheese.

“Avanti’s has always been a proud supporter of the Peoria Civic Center,” Avanti’s Chief Executive Officer Stefan Zeller said. “This is a natural progression of that support to bring our staple menu items into arena concessions for patrons of Bradley Basketball, Rivermen Hockey and more to enjoy.”

The stand’s grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 14, during the Peoria Rivermen Education Day game.

More information on upcoming events is available on the Civic Center’s website.