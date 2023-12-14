PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — You can now enjoy Avanti’s famous gondolas during a concert or Rivermen game at the Peoria Civic Center.

The local Italian restaurant chain opened its first concession stand on Thursday to long lines and excited crowds. The stand offers half gondolas, grilled ham and cheese, and pizza bread.

“It’s like having an off-site little store, and that’s what we looked at, was not having as much overhead, labor etc., to be able to sell the product,” said Stephan Zeller, CEO and president of Avanti’s Ristorante.

Zeller said the concession stand is a great way to expand Avanti’s brand to new customers.

“I just think it’s awesome that we have some hometown flavor here, instead of just the regular run-of-the-mill hot dogs and things like that. People get it from out of town, they get a taste of what I think, one of the best restaurants in Peoria,” he said.

Zeller said the concession stand has been one year in the making. They had originally planned to open in October but was delayed due to unforeseen circumstances. They plan to offer additional items in the coming months.

Avanti’s has four locations in Peoria, Pekin and East Peoria.