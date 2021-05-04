Avanti’s staffing issues causes temporary closures

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Avanti’s announced Tuesday some of its locations will be temporarily closing some days of the week due to staffing issues.

According to a Facebook post, Avanti’s wanted to give its employees time off to spend time with their families.

Avanti’s Main St., North Peoria, and East Peoria locations will be closed on Mondays. Avanti’s Rockwood and Pekin locations will be closed on Tuesdays.

Avanti’s said it is looking for more management and crew employees, and encourage anyone interested to apply.