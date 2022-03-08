PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A locally-owned restaurant is seeing if a robot hostess will play in Peoria amid a struggle to find human workers.

The Avanti’s off of North Knoxville Ave. in Peoria recently introduced customers to ‘Rosie’, a robot programmed to take customers to their seats and carry their menus.

Rosie came to Avanti’s from locally-owned, Pringle Robotics.

Avanti’s CEO Stefan Zeller said the robot was introduced to him as a way to alleviate employment shortages.

“There are people out there that don’t like it and that have refused to be seated by the robot, and that’s fine, but when you have two or three hostesses and now only have one or two, this helps supplement that loss in person,” Zeller said.

Zeller said he’d prefer to hire additional hostesses, but while they’re unable to fill positions, Rosie helps pick up the slack to provide quality service.

“We’re not looking at killing jobs, we’re trying to supplement where we can to provide the service that our guests desire and service we want to provide our guests,” Zeller said.

Zeller said despite some negative feedback, the robot hostess has been a hit with the kids.