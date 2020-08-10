Average gas price drops slightly in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The latest report from GasBuddy said the average gas price in Peoria fell 2.8 cents from last week, though that number is changing by the hour.

The survey shows average gas prices hitting $2.38 per gallon, while the cheapest gas price sits at $2.25 per gallon and the most expensive gas price staying around $2.59 per gallon. At the time of this report, the average price is steadily rising.

GasBuddy petroleum analysis head Patrick De Haan said prices have stayed in familiar territory for the sixth straight week as demand fell slightly last week. He said that can change at any moment.

“As summer begins to fade, demand recovery may be limited, and there’s a possibility we may see more downside potential in the last quarter of the year,” De Haan said.

“Traditionally, gasoline demand weakens into the autumn, and as the coronavirus situation keeps more kids home and more parents from work, we may see a drop in gas prices as we progress through fall. However, since no one can predict when we may rebound from the coronavirus situation, nothing long-term is set in stone, but we are on track for a seventh straight week of stable gas prices.”

Comparatively, gas prices across the state average around $2.28 per gallon, and in Champaign, the average price is $2.21 per gallon. In the Quad Cities, the average price is as low as $2.13 per gallon.

The national average gas price stayed steady in the last week, averaging $2.16 per gallon.

Peoria County (Red) averaging $2.419 per gallon compared to neighboring areas Marshall County (Orange) averaging $2.372, Tazewell County (Green) averaging $2.370, Woodford County (Light Blue) averaging $2.364, and Stark County (also Light Blue) averaging $2.364 as well.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected