PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The average price of gas dropped approximately 6 cents a gallon since this time last week.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 148 gas stations in Peoria, the average price of gas is approximately $3.59 a gallon. This is about 22 cents a gallon cheaper than a month ago, and about 69 cents a gallon cheaper than this time last year.

The cheapest gas available in the area yesterday was $3.21 a gallon, with the most expensive coming in at $3.99.

The local average was a cent higher than the average price of Gas in Illinois, which is currently $3.58 a gallon. The national average has also fallen about 11 cents to $3.55 a gallon.

“The downward momentum has indeed gained steam, with the national average declining over the last week with again virtually every village, town, city, region and state seeing gasoline prices fall – with the added bonus that diesel prices have also declined,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While the price of oil jumped some 5% last week, I remain steadfast that additional declines are coming to gasoline prices the way the situation stands now, but remain cautious that this depends on actions that are not foreseeable, mainly the conflict in the Middle East.”

More information is available on GasBuddy’s website.