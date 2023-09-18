PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The average gas price in Peoria dropped about four cents in the last week.

According to a GasBuddy survey of 148 gas stations in Peoria, the average price of gas in Peoria is about $3.78 a gallon. This is about 21 cents a gallon cheaper than a month ago and about two cents a gallon more expensive than last year.

The cheapest gas price available in Peoria was $3.49 a gallon, and the most expensive was $4.19 a gallon. The average price of gas in Illinois is $3.92 a gallon, and the average price of gas across the country is $3.83 a gallon.

“The national average rose slightly over the last week due to continued refinery challenges in the western U.S. that have pulled gas prices up considerably in some states, while some 1 in 5 states have seen average gasoline prices decline in the last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

More information is available on GasBuddy’s website.