PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gasbuddy is reporting that the average gas price has gone down since the last week in Peoria.

According to a survey of 148 Peoria gas stations, the price of gas is averaging $3.46 a gallon, this is down 7.5 cents from last week’s average.

This is also 2.4 cents cheaper than last month and 17.6 cents cheaper than this time last year.

As of yesterday, Gasbuddy is reporting the cheapest gas available in the Peoria area to be $3.16 a gallon, and the most expensive gas is $3.89 a gallon.

The average gas price across the state was $3.51 a gallon, down 7.9 cents from last week.

The national average for the price of gasoline has also fallen 7.3 cents to $3.37 a gallon.

“For a second straight week, the national average price of gasoline has declined, alongside the price of diesel which has fallen to its lowest level in nearly a year,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While diesel prices likely have a long way to fall as inventories continue to improve, gasoline prices in some areas have gone up in the last weeks as the transition to summer gasoline is just around the corner. In addition, GasBuddy data shows that gasoline demand has risen for the third straight week, a trend that will likely continue as we gradually see temperatures warm and the heart of winter moves to the rear view. Also, refinery maintenance season will soon be in full force, likely putting upward pressure on prices. On average, gasoline prices rise between 35 and 85 cents per gallon between March and Memorial Day, so motorists seeing prices fall should enjoy the declines while they last.”



