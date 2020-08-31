Average gas price falls in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The weekly GasBuddy survey shows gas prices fell 2.8 cents in Peoria Monday.

The survey showed average gas prices are currently at $2.38 per gallon, while the cheapest gas price sits at $2.24 per gallon and the most expensive gas price staying around $2.59 per gallon, a difference of 35 cents.

GasBuddy petroleum analysis head Patrick De Haan said gas prices have reached their highest post-coronavirus level as Hurricane Laura caused Gulf Coast refineries to shut, limiting production as gasoline demand edged higher.

“The rebound in demand comes with just a week left in the summer driving season and isn’t expected to continue once the driving season wraps up, but while some may see prices tick higher over the next few days, more decreases are coming to gas prices once Labor Day is over as demand will likely move lower,” De Haan said. “In addition, the switch back to cheaper winter gasoline will happen in a few weeks, giving more potential downward momentum for prices.”

Comparatively, gas prices across the state average around $2.31 per gallon, up 1.6 cents from last week’s average. Champaign’s average price is $2.26 per gallon. Over in the Quad Cities, the average price rose to $2.10 per gallon.

The national average gas price stayed steady in the last week, averaging $2.16 per gallon.

Peoria County (Red) averaging $2.412 per gallon compared to neighboring areas Woodford County (Orange) averaging $2.399, Stark County (Green) averaging $2.372, Tazewell County (Light Blue) averaging $2.357, and Marshall County (Dark Blue) averaging $2.309.





