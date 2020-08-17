Average gas price goes down in Peoria

FILE – In this Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, file photo, a woman pumps gas at a convenience store in Pittsburgh. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday, March 15, 2020, that gas prices could continue to fall as demand shrinks amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — GasBuddy’s latest survey showed the average gas price in Peoria falling three cents from last week, but that number is expected to change.

The survey indicated average gas prices are currently at $2.36 per gallon, while the cheapest gas price sits at $2.19 per gallon and the most expensive gas price staying around $2.59 per gallon, a difference of 40 cents.

GasBuddy petroleum analysis head Patrick De Haan said for the seventh straight week, the national average price of gasoline has stayed in a range of less than a nickel, indicating stability for the summer driving season.

“With new data from the Pay with GasBuddy payments card showing weekly demand last week rose to a fresh coronavirus high, we may see some upside in oil prices propelled by the good news that demand is solidly moving higher again,” De Haan said.

“Should demand continue to rebound, its only natural that with less oil on global markets, prices are likely to drift to the upside if the situation continues to improve.”

Comparatively, gas prices across the state average around $2.25 per gallon, and in Champaign, the average price is $2.21 per gallon. In the Quad Cities, the average price is as low as $2.10 per gallon.

The national average gas price stayed steady in the last week, averaging $2.16 per gallon.

