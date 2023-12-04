PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Average price of gas in Peoria dropped approximately 4 cents since last week.

According to a GasBuddy Survey of approximately 148 gas stations in the Peoria area, the average price of gas on Monday is approximately $3.27 a gallon.

This is about 16 cents a gallon cheaper than a month ago and about 38 cents a gallon cheaper than a year ago. The most expensive gas in the area was about $3.99 a gallon, while the cheapest was $2.95 a gallon.

GasBuddy stated that the average price of gas in Illinois is currently $3.35 a gallon and the average price of gas in the U.S. is currently $3.21 a gallon.

“We’ve barely eked out a drop in the national average over the last week, extending the streak to 11 straight weeks of decline, even as some states have seen prices jump, while others have seen prices continue to inch lower,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

More information is available on GasBuddy’s website.