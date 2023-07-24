PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas prices have risen about 10.8 cents a gallon since last week.

According to a GasBuddy Survey of 148 gas stations in Peoria, the average price of gas is $3.68 a gallon. This is about 3.6 cents higher than a month ago, but 90.7 cents cheaper than this time last year.

The most expensive gas price in Peoria in the last week was $3.89 a gallon, and the cheapest gas price was $3.38 a gallon.

The average price of gas in Illinois is $3.80 a gallon, and the national average is about $3.55 a gallon.

“For another week, we saw little meaningful change in the national average, which has been stuck in the same 10 cent range we’re in today since April. It’s been a remarkably quiet summer for gas prices, which have been far less active than normal,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

More information is available on GasBuddy’s website.