PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s average gas price has increased by 8.4 cents a gallon since last week.

According to a GasBuddy survey of 148 gas stations in Peoria, the average gas price is about $3.57 a gallon. This is 11.7 cents higher than last month, but about a dollar less than this time last year.

The cheapest gas reported in Peoria was $3.36 a gallon, and the most expensive was $3.89 a gallon. The average price in the state was $3.63 a gallon, and the average across the country was $3.44 a gallon.

“With the transition to more expensive summer gasoline underway coast to coast, wholesale gasoline prices continue to inch up at a rate typical for this time of year, reflected in the national average rising for the second straight week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While oil prices edged slightly lower on weaker outlooks for economic growth, continued refinery maintenance and the higher cost of seasonal blends of fuel are offsetting oil’s decline. The price of diesel, however, continues to slowly decline as we see consumption for diesel lighten up. The best news for both gasoline and diesel prices is how significant a drop we’ve seen from year-ago levels, with more disinflation to come in the weeks ahead, even as gas prices are likely to inch up.”

More information is available on GasBuddy’s website.