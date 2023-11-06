PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In the last week, the average gas price in Peoria dropped approximately 1.3 cents a gallon in the Peoria area.

According to a GasBuddy survey of 148 gas stations in the Peoria area, the average gas price in Peoria was $3.43 a gallon on Monday.

This is about 22 cents cheaper than a month ago and about 85 cents cheaper than this time last year. According to GasBuddy, the most expensive gas in the area last week was $3.99 a gallon, and the cheapest was $3.07 a gallon.

The average price of gas in Illinois is $3.48 a gallon, and the average price of gas in the United States is $3.38.

“For the seventh straight week, we’ve seen the national average price of gasoline decline,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With cooler weather comes cooler gasoline prices, and as we inch closer to the Thanksgiving holiday, prices will continue to fall virtually coast to coast. Eight states are now seeing average gas prices below $3 per gallon.”

