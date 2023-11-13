PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The average price of gas in Peoria dropped about 2.4 cents a gallon in the last week.

According to a Gas Buddy Survey of 148 gas stations in the Peoria area, The average price of gas on Monday is about $3.41 a gallon. This is about 20 cents a gallon cheaper than a month ago and 70 cents a gallon cheaper than a year ago.

In the last week, the most expensive gas in the area was priced at $3.99 a gallon and the cheapest gas was priced at $3.07 a gallon.

The average price of gas in Illinois is about $3.52 a gallon, while the average price of gas across the U.S. is $3.33.

“As motorists turn their attention to Thanksgiving, they certainly can be thankful for the decline in gasoline prices, which has now reached eight straight weeks,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “GasBuddy counts 11 states where average prices are below $3 per gallon, with several more to join this week. Even in California, the nation’s most expensive gasoline average will fall below $5 in the next 48 hours.”

