PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria area residents have another reason to continue celebrating the New Year, with the average gas prices in the area dropping about 4.6 cents since last week.

According to a GasBuddy survey of 148 gas stations in the area, the average price of gas is $3.01 a gallon. This is about 27 cents a gallon cheaper than a month ago and about 21 cents a gallon cheaper than a year ago.

The most expensive gas in the area was $3.29 a gallon, and the cheapest was $2.74 a gallon which was at the Costco store in East Peoria.

Across Illinois, the average price of gas is about $2.99 a gallon, and the average price of gas across the U.S. is about $3.06 a gallon.

“After a brief hiatus, the national average has moved off its recent high, again falling closer to the $3 per gallon mark, setting up a potential second attempt at slipping below $2.99 for the first time since 2021,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While gas prices have risen in some areas, such as California after refinery snags emerged, other states have returned to declines.

“Illinois is one such example, falling below $3 per gallon for the first time since 2021,” he said.

More information is available on GasBuddy’s website.