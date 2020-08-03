Average gas prices drop in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — GasBuddy’s weekly survey shows gas prices in Peoria have dropped 0.8 cents per gallon in the last week.
The survey shows the average gas price in Peoria sitting at $2.40 per gallon. The cheapest gas price in the city remained steady at $2.29 per gallon while the most expensive gas price dropped to $2.59 per gallon, a price difference of 30 cents.
GasBuddy petroleum analysis head Patrick De Haan said for a fifth straight week, average gas prices have remained quiet, with prices fluctuating less than a few cents per gallon over the last month.
“While it’s been a bit of a bore, it’s certainly still to motorists advantage as prices remain at their lowest seasonally in well over a decade,” De Haan said.
“Gasoline demand looks to be trending higher, but just barely, which could eventually end the stable gas prices. For now, heading into the last few weeks of summer, I don’t think we’ll see the national average eclipse $2.25 per gallon, so if you’re making plans for Labor Day, that will mean just about everyone is in the $2 per gallon range, with the exception of California and Hawaii. It won’t be a bad time if you’re choosing to hit the road, as over a dozen states still have average gas prices under $2 per gallon.”
Comparatively, gas prices across the state average around $2.29 per gallon, and in Champaign, the average price is $2.27 per gallon. In the Quad Cities, the average price is as low as $2.13 per gallon.
The national average gas price stayed steady in the last week, averaging $2.17 per gallon.
