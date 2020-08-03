Average gas prices drop in Peoria

FILE – In this Aug. 10, 2012 file photo a customer pumps gas into his dual-tank pickup truck at a 76 gas station in Los Angeles. California regulators will hold a public hearing on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 about whether to require a certain percentage of truck sales to be zero emission vehicles. California has some of the worst air quality in the nation, largely driven by pollution from cars and trucks. (AP Photo/Grant Hindsley, File)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — GasBuddy’s weekly survey shows gas prices in Peoria have dropped 0.8 cents per gallon in the last week.

The survey shows the average gas price in Peoria sitting at $2.40 per gallon. The cheapest gas price in the city remained steady at $2.29 per gallon while the most expensive gas price dropped to $2.59 per gallon, a price difference of 30 cents.

GasBuddy petroleum analysis head Patrick De Haan said for a fifth straight week, average gas prices have remained quiet, with prices fluctuating less than a few cents per gallon over the last month.

“While it’s been a bit of a bore, it’s certainly still to motorists advantage as prices remain at their lowest seasonally in well over a decade,” De Haan said.

“Gasoline demand looks to be trending higher, but just barely, which could eventually end the stable gas prices. For now, heading into the last few weeks of summer, I don’t think we’ll see the national average eclipse $2.25 per gallon, so if you’re making plans for Labor Day, that will mean just about everyone is in the $2 per gallon range, with the exception of California and Hawaii. It won’t be a bad time if you’re choosing to hit the road, as over a dozen states still have average gas prices under $2 per gallon.”

Comparatively, gas prices across the state average around $2.29 per gallon, and in Champaign, the average price is $2.27 per gallon. In the Quad Cities, the average price is as low as $2.13 per gallon.

The national average gas price stayed steady in the last week, averaging $2.17 per gallon.

Peoria County (Red) averaging $2.434 per gallon compared to neighboring areas Marshall County (Orange) averaging $2.399, Tazewell County (Green) averaging $2.385, Woodford County (Light Blue) averaging $2.373, and Stark County (Dark Blue) averaging $2.362



Latest Headlines

Stay Connected