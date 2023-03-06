PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The average gas price in Peoria dropped by 3.5 cents since this time last week.

According to a GasBuddy survey of 148 gas stations in Peoria, the average price of gas is currently $3.48 a gallon. This is 3.8 cents cheaper than this time last month and about 82 cents cheaper than this time last year.

The cheapest gas available in Peoria is $2.97 a gallon while the highest price is $4.68 a gallon.

The average gas price across the state is $3.50 and the average price of gas across the country rose to $3.35 a gallon.

“The national average rose last week as the transition to summer gasoline has now started across the entire country. The higher cost of these various blends is being passed along to motorists, as we see every year ahead of the summer driving season,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Some regions are moving to the required summer gasoline in different steps then others, and the fragmentation of required blends absolutely plays a role in these price increases. Logistical challenges in making the transition during a time when refiners are also doing maintenance work can create hotspots and lead to noticeable jumps in prices during the spring. While we may not see weekly increases, the overall trend will remain upward through much of the spring. By Memorial Day, most of the nation will be transitioned to their respective required blend of fuel, and gas prices could ease, but a $4 per gallon national average remains possible by then.”



More information is available on GasBuddy’s website.