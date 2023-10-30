PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The average price of gas in the Peoria area dropped about seven cents a gallon since last week.

According to a GasBuddy survey of 148 stations in Peoria, the average price of gas is currently about $3.44 a gallon. This is about 27 cents cheaper than a month ago and 77 cents cheaper than this time last year.

The cheapest gas in Peoria was about $2.96 a gallon, while the most expensive was $3.99 a gallon.

The average price of gas in the state is about $3.53 a gallon, while the average price of gas across the U.S. is $3.45.

“Average gasoline prices have fallen for a sixth straight week in nearly every state, with the national average now at its lowest level since March,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. For now, I believe we could see a further 10-20 cent drop in the national average in the weeks ahead, but any jolt in the delicate Middle East still holds the potential to disrupt the drop we’re seeing.”

More information is available on GasBuddy’s website.