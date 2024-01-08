PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A new year, and another week of lower gas prices.

According to a national website that monitors gasoline prices, the average cost of a gallon of gas in Peoria dropped approximately 8.4 cents since last week.

According to a GasBuddy Survey of 148 gas stations in the Peoria area, the average price of gas is $2.95 a gallon. This is about 27 cents cheaper than last month and about 41 cents cheaper than this time last year.

The most expensive gas in the area was reported to cost $3.29 a gallon, while the cheapest gas was at the Cenex in Pekin, which cost $2.69 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

The average price of gas in Illinois is currently about $3.01 a gallon and the average price of gas in the U.S. is currently about $3.03 a gallon.

“Sluggish gasoline demand has led to the national average easing again, and brings back the potential for the national average to drift under $3 per gallon for the first time since 2021,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With a record rise in gasoline inventories last week as demand was anemic during the holidays, motorists have provided the catalyst for falling prices. If demand remains weak, gasoline prices could fall further.”

More information is available on GasBuddy’s website.