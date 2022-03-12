MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed the presence of avian influenza in McLean County.

According to an Illinois e-News release, the highly pathogenic disease was detected in a non-commercial backyard flock.

The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) is working with APHIS on a joint incident response, which included quarantining the affected premises and depopulating the birds on the properties to prevent the spread of the disease.

Birds from the flocks will also not enter the food system.

Anyone who owns birds or is involved with poultry production is encouraged to be aware of these findings and take precautions to protect their flock.

“Producers and owners should review their biosecurity plans and prevent contact with wild birds and their droppings,” said Dr. Mark Ernst, IDOA State Veterinarian. “IDOA also strongly encourages all producers to keep birds indoors when possible.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not believe that this represents a threat to the public at this time. No human cases have been detected in the United States.

Flock owners managers or veterinarians who notice anything unusual should contact IDOA at 217-782-4944 or the USDA at 866-536-7593.

More information is also available on IDOA’s website.