Avoid a trip to the pet hospital this holiday season with these tips

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — This time of year, veterinarians see an increase in visits because of holiday hazards.

“This holiday season is a joyous time for people, but can be dangerous for pets,” said Kitty Yanko, director of Peoria Humane Society.

Yanko said Christmas decorations are especially tempting for pets.

“Things that move, things that are shiny are really attractive to pets. So if you’re having a Christmas tree out this time of the year, you have tinsel, you have string or garland or yarn. Anything that a pet might want to chase and eat is a hazard, so just be careful,” she said.

She said owners should “err on the side of caution,” watching out for signs like throwing up and lethargic behavior. That could mean the pet ate something he or she wasn’t supposed to.

“Cats and dogs like to chase things, they like to chew on things. So if its shiny, bright or moving around, that can definitely be an attraction to them to check it out, put it in their mouth. Sometimes they’re just playing, but it can turn into a serious situation if they ingest something they’re not supposed to,” she said.

Yanko added to watch out for holiday plants too. Poinsettias are toxic to cats.