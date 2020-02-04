Axe-throwing facility to move locations, become eatertainment center

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — What was going to be an ax-throwing business in the Twin Cities will now be an indoor sports recreation center, but it’s not just traditional sports.

“Spike balls a big one that’s hitting, ten pin pig skin which is football bowling, two bocce ball lanes, basketball, volleyball, shuffleboard, and pickleball would be a big one,” said Co-Founder and Owner of The Backyard Social.

The Backyard Social will open at 1707 E Hamilton Road in Bloomington, formerly Alexander Lumber.

Kelley says this will act as an “eatertainment,” which has been popular in Chicago.

“We’ve reached out and partnered with all the area food trucks so our plan is to bring them in and have that be a hub for them,” said Kelley.

Kelley wants this to be a place for people of any age to come and hang out.

“We want to bring people off electronics, off their devices, walk away from tech for a little bit and really enjoy that fun facetime that I think people are lacking in their life,” said Kelley.

The facility is expected to be open in early spring.