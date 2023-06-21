Normal, Ill. (WMBD) — On Tuesday, a accidental fire began in a storage shed at the Baba restaurant at 1501 North Main Street in Normal.

According to the Normal Fire Department, firefighter responded just after 2:00 p.m. to find heavy smoke coming from a storage shed west of the restaurant.

The fire was caused by a worker killing weeds in the parking lot using a propane torch and which came in contact with dry leaves or grass clippings that were collected under the shed.

Normal Fire Department wants to remind you to be careful when using any kind of heat source around dry vegetation or leaves. The lack of rainfall over the past month has created exceptionally dry conditions throughout the area. Even a small ignition source such as a discarded cigarette can smolder and create a fire hazard in dry grass, mulch, or vegetation.

There were no damages to the actual restaurant and no injuries.

The restaurant was allowed to reopen following a brief interruption in service due to the smoke affecting the kitchen ventilation.