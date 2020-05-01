Baby bison welcomed at Buffalo Rock State Park

OTTAWA, Ill. (WMBD) — Buffalo Rock State Park has some additional exciting news on top of its reopening Friday.

The state park announced a brand-new resident: a female bison. Staff said a three-year-old bison named Cocoa gave birth to the calf this Tuesday. While the calf does not have a name yet, employees said they are considering a naming contest for local schools to participate in.

The park has reopened after being closed from the COVID-19 pandemic, but certain things like water fountains remain closed.