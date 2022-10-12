BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Chelsea and Seth Connor of Bartonville thought they had a few more days to welcome their third child, but baby Zeke had other plans.

Chelsea’s due date was Oct. 19, but she gave birth nine days early in the car off Veterans Parkway, while on the way to the Birth Center of Bloomington-Normal.

Luckily, they had their midwife Amy following them, who jumped into action on the side of the road.

“So we just hit the turn lane right there at the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Clearwater, and I just got against a concrete median and stopped and jumped out and by the time I got out the car, Amy, the midwife is right there at the door and baby had already started and she delivered the baby right there in the front seat of her Jeep,” said Seth.

The Connors headed to the Birth Center to complete the delivery. Both mom and baby Zeke are doing great.