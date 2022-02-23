NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A baby was born on Tuesday or “twos”day, Feb. 2, 2022, at Carle Bromenn Medical Center in Normal.

The parents, Tess and Alex Mizell welcomed their second child into the family and are now resting at the hospital.

Baby girl Elena Mizell was not due to be born on Tuesday, but will now have an easy birthday to remember.

Tessa said their first child was born 18 months ago, in Aug. 2020, and the family was not allowed in the hospital, but this time, they were able to join her and Alex in celebrating their newborn.

Tessa said she gave birth in the same room with the same nurse that she had for their first child.