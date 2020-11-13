Baby Fold takes annual Festival of Trees online

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The annual Festival of Trees in the Twin Cities will look a bit different this year due to the pandemic.

The tradition normally held at the McLean County Fairgrounds had to be switched up this year due to that location being occupied by a COVID-19 testing site.

Leaders with the Baby Fold say they couldn’t just cancel the event, and found themselves taking the online route.

You won’t be able to come in person but you can participate virtually by browsing through the hundreds of decorated Christmas trees online and making bids there.

Leaders say this minor change will still bring major benefits to local children and families.

“With the addition of our mobile auction website guests from across the nation can participate in the festival of trees and support our local children without having them leave the comfort and convenience of their own home,” said the director of development at the Baby Fold, Sam Guillory.

The Festival of Trees officially begins this Sunday at 6 p.m. and will end on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m.