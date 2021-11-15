Baby in critical condition after domestic battery incident involving Peoria man

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A baby is in critical condition after a violent incident, and the man police say is responsible has been arrested.

Zachary Yeo, 23, of Peoria has been charged with aggravated battery to a child and aggravated domestic battery, Peoria Police Department Information Officer Semone Roth confirmed.

The alleged incident happened Nov. 12 at 9:12 a.m. No one else was injured and police are not giving details about the baby’s gender.

No other information, including the manner in which the baby was injured, can be confirmed at this time.