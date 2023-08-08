BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Back 2 School Alliance hosted its 25th annual giveaway at State Farm on Tuesday.

More than 4,000 students from District 87 and Unit 5 benefited from the giveaway. Qualifying students received invitations to get a bookbag and some school supplies.

David Mouser has been superintendent for two years for District 87. He gets excited seeing the students pick out their backpacks.

“What’s so cool about it is you’re talking about 4,000 kids are going to be served today with backpacks, school supplies and everything they need to get school started next week,” he said. So for us as District 87 to be involved is something we’re really proud of but you got a lot of community groups out here being involved as well. We just want to get kids off the right foot. That’s what this is about.”

Scott Peters has been the principal of Unit 5’s Prairieland Elementary School for 9 years. He said providing supplies helps students feel included with their peers.

“What this really truly allows is everybody to come day one and have the supplies they need to get started right from the get-go. So that way nobody feels left out, nobody feels like ‘I don’t have what I need,'” said Peters.

Unit 5 students start school on Aug. 16. District 87 students start school on Aug. 18.