PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., you will be able to head on down to the MECA center of Peoria and get book bags, school supplies, uniforms, and haircuts.

Product of the Project is the group holding the event and has put on the event for three years, and it’s not just for kids. Adults will have employment opportunities along with being able to register for voting.

Product of the Project CEO Antwaun Banks said it’s all about bringing the community together.

“If we give them everything they need to be prepared, it makes it a little easier going in, they tend to be a little more focused, and it’s just great not to have that need,” said Banks.

He said Saturday’s event is first come, first serve, and students must be present to receive the school supplies.