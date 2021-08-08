Back 2 School Illinois to partner with Operation Homefront

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Back 2 School Illinois is partnering with Operation Homefront to distribute free school supplies kits to Peoria military families from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8 at 182nd Airlift Wing.

Through Back 2 School Illinois, all branches of the US armed forces’ active and reserve personnel are able to provide their children with essential school supplies and resources.

The signature program provides free school supplies and tools to children from low-income families, empowering them to succeed in the classroom without having to worry about the costs of the supplies.

Operation Homefront is a nonprofit 501 (c)(3) organization that helps to build strong, stable, and secure military families so they can thrive in the communities they have thus far preserved.