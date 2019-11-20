Back Store promises free mattresses if it snows on Christmas

PEORIA, Ill. — The Back Store will offer free mattresses, massage chairs and zero gravity chairs to all of its customers who make purchases between Wednesday and Dec. 18 if it snows three inches or more on Christmas day.

All customers will receive full refunds for their entire purchase and accessories, excluding sales tax, if three inches or more of snow falls between 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Dec 25.

This is valid at both the Peoria location at 4918 N Sheridan Rd. and Forsyth locations and includes all of the brands that they carry such as Tempur-Pedic, Serta & Beautyrest.

“This is normally a busy time of year for us and with all of the early snow that we’ve already received before Thanksgiving; we thought that it would be fun for everyone to hope for snow on Christmas too,” said Back Store president Ken Humphrey. “We always like to have promotions that get people’s attention and excite them throughout the year as sometimes it can be difficult to stand out from the crowd with so many places to buy mattresses today.”

Humphrey said that since they guarantee to have the same or even lower prices than other retailers that it would only make sense for anyone looking to purchase a new mattress would come to them for the opportunity to get their entire purchase for free.

For more information, visit www.thebackstoreonline.com.