Back the Blue Rally being held tomorrow for law

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local motorcycle group will be hosting a “Back the Blue” rally Saturday morning.

Quiet Pride Motorcycle Club is traveling to local law enforcement agencies on July 4 to honor local law enforcement officers. At Walters Brothers Harley Davidson on Maxwell Road around 8 a.m., they will hit the open road.

Over 100 motorcyclists will drive to several state agencies including the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, Peoria Police Department, East Peoria Police Department, Illinois State Police District 8 Headquarters and Washington Police Department.

Organizers said this rally isn’t a political demonstration, but rather a way to boost morale during a time when many officers are in low spirits. Ron Hawotte, Sergeant at Arms with Quiet Pride, wants people to know many officers are good people.

“The police are kind of getting a bad rep because of a handful of bad cops,” Hawotte said. “We just want to show them as a group of military and community members that we support them.”

Following the rally, a cookout will be held at the Vietnam Veterans of Illinois Bunker on Bittersweet Lane in Sunnyland. It’s free and open to the public.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected