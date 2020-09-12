Back the Blue Rally supports first responders in Pekin

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A Back the Blue Rally was held to support police outside the Tazewell County Courthouse Friday.

Supporters from around Tazewell county came out to wave flags and listen to speakers supporting law enforcement locally and around the country.

Allison Salinas who hosted the event said the rally was part of their Back the Blue tour.

“We are moving from city to city every two weeks, our next stop is East Peoria,” Salinas said.

Salinsa will be running against Sen. Tammy Duckworth for a Senate seat in 2022.

