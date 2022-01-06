Back to back fires keep Bloomington crews busy

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Fire Department stayed busy during the first week of the new year as it battled two house fires days apart.

Jefferson Street Fire

At 9:50 a.m. on Jan. 5, the Bloomington Fire Department responded to the 800 Block of E. Jefferson for a report of smoke in a home.

Crews were able to determine he smoke was coming from behind the drywall in the apartment, and found the fire in the wall space.

The fire was extinguished and damage to the apartment was minimal.

No injuries were reported, but one adult was temporarily displaced and is receiving assistance from Red Cross.

The fire is currently under investigation.

Market Street Fire

Crews had an early wake up call Jan. 6 when a call came in just before 4:30 a.m. regarding a house fire in the 900 block of W. Market St.

The fire was coming from the second floor rear facing windows. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

The building was divided into upper and lower floor apartments. Fire and smoke damage was isolated to the upper floor only, but water damage was reported in the lower unit.

One resident was transported to the hospital with injuries, and another adult and three children were temporarily displaced. They are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.