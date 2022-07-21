PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With the school year right around the corner, here are some events where parents and guardians can get what they need for the school year.

Peoria County

Backpack Peoria: July 30 from 9 a.m. to noon at The Dream Center.

P.O.P Back2School: July 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the MECA Center.

Back to School Bash: July 30 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Tri-County Urban League.

Back to School Bash: July 31 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Trap Beauty Bar.

Back to School Fest: Aug. 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the New Beginning Worship Center.

McLean County