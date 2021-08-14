Back to School Festival helps families prepare for full-time school starting soon

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — New Beginnings Worship Center in Peoria welcomed students to its 11th annual Back to School Festival, Saturday, Aug. 14, helping students and families prepare for a full-time school year starting soon.

The festival invited community members to grab a backpack of supplies, books to read and eat lunch.

Healthcare workers from OSF St. Francis Medical Center gave free physicals and dental check-ups, and leaders from the Peoria County Health Department offered COVID-19 vaccines and other shots need for school.

The church’s Senior Pastor, Quinton Brown, said this event gives families a way to easily prepare for the fall.

“With COVID, a lot of families that are in need like this, it just gives the family a great uplifting, and also gives them the things that they need for their kids,” Brown said. “Especially those who are underprivileged or can’t do it right now.”

Kids were able to enjoy a petting zoo, and were also entered in to win bicycles.

To learn more about New Beginnings Worship Center, visit their website.