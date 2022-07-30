PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Dream Center Peoria had a line wrapped around its building Saturday as families in need of supplies get ready for the upcoming school year.

Backpack Peoria was founded 21 years ago and is still annually helping out the community. Its mission is to make sure every child starts the school year with the essentials to make them successful.

Dream Center Peoria wasn’t only handing out backpacks but also had free haircuts, physicals, clothing, and food to anyone who might need it.

Executive Director Andy King reflected on the last 21 years of Backpack Peoria.

“Back in the day when we started we just wanted to make sure kids were starting school well on the first day of school and we’ve carried it on all these years later. We’ve given out over 60,000 bags in the last 21 years and we plan to give out another 1700 this year” said King.

Many parents and guardians were thrilled to show their gratitude for Dream Center Peoria and wished they had something similar when they were young.

“I’m proud to see that they all come together to do this for the kids, we didn’t have this when we were younger so it’s very good,” said Harold Clayton

Dream Center Peoria will be handing out extra bags and supplies to local schools to distribute throughout the school year.